To the editor:
I’ve had the privilege of working as a therapist for 32 years. Never have I received as many calls for service as I have since a couple months after COVID-19 hit the area. And my practice is full, as are most of my colleagues. We have a shortage of mental health professionals in the area. And the need is growing exponentially. Why?
People are stretched thin, weary and stressed. It is anxiety-provoking (which affects the body) to do the formerly simple act of food shopping when people around you are not only not wearing masks but are not paying attention to proximity and many of whom are from out of state. It makes maintaining sobriety that much harder. It makes everything that much harder.
There are parents, in our towns, with children who have severe special needs (and neurotypical kids) who need the special services they receive in our schools. We are collectively responsible for their well-being.
Be accountable.
I welcome folks coming to our beautiful state — when we are not in a pandemic.
“I own a summer home and I have every right to use it.” “I work hard and have the means to take a vacation. I deserve a break.” Yes, you do. But not now and not in the ways you are used to, comfortable with.
Want to see your family? Miss them? Me too! I challenge and implore you to practice radical acceptance. Stay home. Stay local. Take care of your bodies, souls, hearts and minds. Explore your neighborhood, town. Take photos, slow down. Dig deep: be creative, curious, compassionate, courageous, stay connected, have clarity, stay calm and have confidence in yourself to do the right thing for the long haul “for the greater good,” as a beloved former principal I worked with would say. For the greater good.
Nancy H. Sheridan, LICSW
Tamworth
