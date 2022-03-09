Last week, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network held our annual Cancer Action Week in New Hampshire. We engaged our state lawmakers on key issues in the fight against cancer, including asking them to support access to biomarker testing, which is important for helping match many patients with the right treatment at the right time.
As part of Cancer Action Week, we heard from a local expert Dartmouth Institute’s Dr. Erika L. Moen about her fascinating research into real-life application biomarker testing in breast cancer patients. As an advocate and cancer survivor, learning how this testing is transforming cancer treatment was illuminating. I want every cancer patient who needs it to have access to this innovative testing, which can help doctors personalize treatment to patient’s cancer cells — improving health outcomes, quality of life and potentially saving money.
That’s why I’m asking my elected officials, Reps. Jerry Knirk, Chris McAleer, Mark McConkey and Sen. Jeb Bradley to support HB 1290, which will establish a task force to study barriers to and identify opportunities to expand access to precision medicine and biomarker testing in New Hampshire.
HB 1290 is an important first step in improving access to biomarker testing and targeted treatments for patients across the Granite State.
