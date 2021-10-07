To the editor:
An open letter to ER doctors and nurses. Although we truly appreciate you, your knowledge, and your efforts, this needs to be said, because even though months have passed, I’m still in shock over the way our family was treated.
When our loved one has lost their battle with addiction ... we need only kindness. Please don’t assume ignorance or lack of intelligence goes along with having loved this lost, addicted person. Any judgments or intolerances are lost on us. We have already been through hell.
We have felt incredible guilt over every lost moment and unsaid word. We have suffered too many nights of not knowing. We LOVED them. We LOVE them. They are our family -- our child, our sibling, our partner or our friend.
When we walk into your facility to say our goodbyes, please show us the same kindness and respect that you would show any grief stricken family. Our tragedy is just as painful as all tragedies. Please let us find that our lost family member has also been treated with that same kindness and respect.
Our goodbyes will replay in our minds a billion more times than we want. Making those goodbyes as peaceful as possible is an immeasurable kindness that is well worth the time and effort it takes.
A thank you to one nurse: Your kind gestures also replay in our minds. It pains me that you had to hide them.
Monique Graves
Hiram, Maine
