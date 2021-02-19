To the editor:
Sen. Ted Cruz recently abandoned Texas during a severe winter storm and power crisis by flying to Mexico stating something to the effect that his daughters wanted him to take a trip to Cancun with them and that he was trying to be a good dad. Nothing says “I'm a good dad” like throwing your kids under the bus to try and save your political behind.
Way to go, Daddy!
Mike Rice
South Wellfleet, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.