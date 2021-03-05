To the editor:
Michael DiGregorio was way off the mark by stating in his letter, “Cruz wasn’t responsible for power outages,” that “Mr. Rice is ignorant of the senator’s role in the government.”
Since Mr. DiGregorio missed the point of my letter, here it is again: Sen. Cruz responding to the harsh criticism and fury of his constituents stated:
“With school canceled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them.” Hence Cruz threw his kids under the bus to try and save his political rump.
Did you get that, Mr. DiGregorio, or should I give it another go?
Also, upon returning from Mexico, Cruz stated: “It was obviously a mistake, and in hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it.”
Bingo.
Mike Rice
South Wellfleet, Mass.
