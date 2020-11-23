To the editor:
A respectful question please. Does anyone at the Sun proof read William Marvel’s Then and Now columns or fact check his content?
I read Marvel’s Then and Now column for what I hope and expect is interesting history about the Mount Washington Valley, not “snarky” editorial comments about Democrats as he chose to work into his column on the Jackson Falls House.
For Marvel’s “editorial comments,” I may read his regular column. I suggest and request, that Marvel document and footnote his facts about the comments which he made in Then and Now: “Like many of today’s Democrats, those in Jackson responded to government overreach with mob action and arson, flushing the agents out of the hotel by burning it down.”
If it can be documented it would make for a good story and probably deserves to be remembered with a wall placard in the new beautiful Jackson Library ... built on the frame of the old Trickey barn.
If his comments are a figment of his imagination and unsubstantiated. I suggest it is time to terminate Mr. Marvel as he has abused his position as a historian and does not deserve the privilege of a historial column.
Mike Meehan
Marblehead, Mass., and Jackson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.