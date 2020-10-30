To the editor:
In response to Quddus Snyder’s (“Q”) Oct. 28 letter, one could conclude that he is suffering from a severe case of narcissism and hubris. Q states that he is, “almost never wrong,” and intends to, “reduce (a certain) personal reputation to a smoldering heap of ashes.” Despite Q's disclaimer, is this a veiled threat, and what happened to Q's position of acceptance and love, albeit hypocritical?
Unless you have been living under a log as a mushroom, recent revelations about the Joe Biden crime family have been exposed but are being tightly controlled by the main stream media and social media, which continually scrubs content. This a reminiscent of the Nazi book burnings, but in an electronic era.
I have watched some of these disgusting videos with Hunter Biden that are on the Chinese GTV website, without a doubt there is some very serious dysfunction within the Biden family which allegedly includes pedophilia, copious drug use, blackmail, and pay for play with the Communist Chinese.
Ask yourself a simple question: Why is it necessary for social media to scrub this bombshell information, and for the media to simply ignore it?
Ex-naval officer and ex-partner of Hunter Biden, Tony Bobulinski, has been interviewed by a major network and has detailed the Bidens' alleged crimes, but those that think like Q will never consider that this could possibly be true and want to focus their hatred against Trump at any cost. They are willing to support their God, Joe Biden, no matter what the crimes are. I do not care if you are on the left or right, how could anyone support abusing children?
It appears that the Communist Chinese have the Bidens blackmailed and completely controlled, and that if Biden is elected this will ensure that the Communist Chinese will run our country.
Michael Knudson
Tamworth
