To the editor:
Bravo to the parents and others that challenged Marxist-styled Dictator Joe Lentini at the Conway School Board meeting. These members of the public have been a thorn in the side of Dictator Joe and his groupies.
It appears that Dictator Joe needs a lesson on how far his perceived jurisdiction stretches, by booting him from the board. Dictator Joe is a dangerous example of when tyrants get into public office and believe they are above the people.
Interestingly, we can visit the State House in Concord, roam the halls, attend sessions of the Legislature and packed hearings without being forced to wear a mask; however, Dictator Joe believes he has some romanticized authority to force the public to wear masks and to go as far to ask for medical documentation. Who do you think you are, Joe?
I find it hypocritical that Dictator Joe finds the unmasked criminals so abhorrent to his decree, that he comes within very close proximity, touching a parent’s phone when he is most likely the most dangerous person in the room to spread COVID because he collects potential COVID samples at the hospital.
Dictator Joe should be in another room isolated when these meetings are in progress to protect other board members and the public. Apparently, the unmasked attendees were never a real danger because Dictator Joe wore his mask and felt protected.
Several laws and other court rulings in New Hampshire are clear that school boards do not have authority over the public as they do with students and teachers.
They don’t have this authority because the school board could make up any rule they wished to favor one group of the public that sided with their political dogma.
This appears to be the case by making an example out of the unmasked parents. From what I have seen, the other Marxist-like members of the school board — Dictator Joe’s groupies, Joe Mosca, Jessica Whitelaw and Michelle Cappozzoli — don’t seem to ever challenge their supreme leader.
News alert, Dictator Joe: Parents and taxpayers are not your subjects.
Michael Knudson
Tamworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.