To the editor:
Frank McCarthy’s "What if" column on Oct. 9 took a wild, completely unsupported right-wing conspiracy theory, combined with lies about what the Republican Party has supported and will support moving forward, and begged people to vote for them to save us from the aforementioned unsupported conspiracy theory. All while completely ignoring Trump’s clear cognitive issues, demonstrated by his routine incoherence, and the Republicans’ cowardly choice of party over country to support him through every fiasco and treasonous act.
Frank’s theory that Biden has cognitive impairment, and would have to be replaced using the 25th Amendment is hilarious given the unhinged, mentally incompetent Trump. I’m glad Frank remembers the 25th Amendment, because Trump is moving towards needing it invoked.
From his erratic behavior at the first presidential debate to the insane statements he made about COVID-19 after being hospitalized, to what we’ve learned about the crazy things he’s done and said from Bob Woodward’s new book (in Trump’s own words), they all point to a man who has lost his grip completely.
It’s not just narcissism or self-aggrandizement anymore, he’s truly in a world of his own, telling people not to fear COVID-19, and not to let it dominate their lives after his own negligence caused a White House outbreak. In typical Trump fashion, he has completely contradicted himself, saying at different times he may not have had COVID-19, may be immune to it, and that without the drug cocktail that none of us could have gotten, he may not have made it.
Our next president will be our oldest, but Trump’s mental health is a huge problem, and there are physical health concerns beyond COVID-19 with him.
What if Trump/Fox cult members stopped getting their information from liars like Trump, Hannity, and Fox and Friends, and instead got the facts?
Michael Kerins
North Conway
