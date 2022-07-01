To the editor:
It’s been an interesting week for letters and a fine column.
Tuesday, a group of religious conservative women, writing to support a candidate, stated “our border has become virtually non-existent,” as if President Joe Biden’s administration had dismantled all border checkpoints.
Oddly, they asserted that “Public schools are teaching ideas that conflict with conservative values…”. As if conservative values are supposed to drive our public education system, and they can’t comprehend there are other perspectives and beliefs out there. Schools are supposed to teach kids to think for themselves, but some conservatives stopped doing that a long time ago. Trumpism is just the most recent, most virulent proof of that, as is their candidate, who supports the Big Lie.
Tuesday also brought us the Tele-talk question about whether N.H. should further restrict abortion or codify the right to the procedure. It’s the wrong question. The right question is why does anyone think they have anything to say about someone else’s choice in that incredibly personal, sensitive situation? No, your religious beliefs do not influence others’ decisions.
Wednesday brought Larry Winefield’s refreshingly fact-filled letter pointing out the flaws in the candidate Dr. Eugene Long and the aforementioned religious conservative women had written in to support, and Alec Kerr’s excellent column highlighting the fundamentalist Christian forces driving politicians to ban abortion, among other points.
Thursday brought Susan Rheault’s thought-provoking letter pointing out the founders of our country couldn’t foresee the developments of the modern age, and some suggested changes to modernize our system and Eric Corbett’s excellent comparison between the Supreme Court decisions on abortion and gun control.
Friday brought Art Micallef’s bitingly funny take on Republican’s stance on abortion versus their lack of care for children once born, and the inconvenient fact that their stance on abortion could hasten the arrival of white people as a minority in America.
Friday also, however, brought Joseph Dorsett, who talked about his frustration that Biden can’t change gas prices. Sigh. I suppose he’s also still frustrated that Mike Pence didn’t overturn the election. News flash Joseph, the president doesn’t have the power to change the gas prices (and the vice president can’t overturn the election).
Imagine how the Trumpicans would scream about government overreach if Biden did try to control the gas prices. It would lessen profits, and we know the Trumpicans don’t allow that, even if it’s poisoning the planet in the process.
One last thing: No matter how many local or national claims you hear about supposed voter fraud, here is the truth:
“It is more likely that an individual will be struck by lightning than that he will impersonate another voter at the polls,” the Brennan Center For Justice wrote in their report, “The Truth About Voter Fraud.”
Michael Kerins
North Conway
