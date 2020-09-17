To the editor:
The last few weeks have confirmed some disturbing things.
The Republican led senate investigation confirmed President Donald Trump’s campaign people worked directly with Russians, some of whom were directly involved with their intelligence agencies, sharing information and discussing tactics to affect our election, and also that Russia wanted Trump to win and did whatever it could to help him.
Bob Woodward’s new book, using quotes and audio recordings of Trump, show he lied repeatedly about the seriousness of COVID-19, senior officials were convinced by Trump’s actions and words that Moscow had something on him that was influencing his decisions regarding Russia, Trump has no clue about how privileged his life has been or how difficult minorities have it, and homicidal dictator Kim Jong-un of Korea commonly refers to Trump by the title he desperately craves, “Your Excellency.”
A number of recent letters to the Daily Sun show a disturbing lack of touch with reality, from Gennaro Massacre’s list of regurgitated right wing lies and claim that most Americans despise reporters to George Claussen’s bizarre claim that Susan Rheault was un-patriotic for following Teddy Roosevelt’s sage advice about only supporting presidents who serve the nation well. George has also swallowed Trump’s fear-mongering nonsense completely. Suzanne Nelson shared another update about how Communism is going to take over, based on a plan drawn up by a country that doesn’t exist anymore, by a party that doesn’t even have a toehold here, and Mark Hounsell expressed fear of Kamala Harris in the White House as a reason to vote for Trump and Pence.
Yes, a Black female prosecutor is scarier to Mark than Trump and an evangelist who has supported the morally bankrupt Trump, and this fear is somehow based on the danger the left represents of totalitarianism ... while Trump is doing everything he can to achieve just that.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.