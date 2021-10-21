To the editor:
Joseph Dorsett’s fantasy world, in which his “truth” (much like his cult leader’s) outweighs facts, thankfully is not inhabited by most Americans. Dorsett continues to claim it’s “hard to separate fact from fiction,” but it’s not if you do a little research.
“Truth,” Dorsett claims in his latest letter, “stands alone.” In that, I agree with him. A person’s truth is their belief, while a fact is a proven thing. Previously Dorsett had claimed the facts were on his side, but like his cult leader, he continues to change the subject and add bizarre claims with each letter, mostly to distract from the issue of his previous claims being proven wrong. Hence the move to “truth” from facts.
His claim that my previous letter held no facts is in keeping with his fantasy world, as I included that Trump had been found not guilty in his impeachment trials, and Lt. Col. Vindman (and many others) were witnesses to Trump’s treasonous behavior with Ukraine.
In keeping with this theme of changing the topic when he’s proven wrong, Dorsett now claims that Lt. Col. Vindman should have been court martialed for testifying about Trump’s treason when subpoenaed, and that it’s “a perfect example of my ignorance of military law.”
It’s a great example of how Dorsett constantly tries to avoid topics he’s proven wrong on by changing the topic to something else unrelated to anything anyone has said in their letters debunking his previous claims.
For the record, however, there is no clear answer on whether Vindman could have, much less should have, been court martialed, and many esteemed members of the military have defended his actions in defense of the country.
Dorsett’s claim that he committed a court martial offense is as flawed as his other debunked claims.
Michael Kerins
North Conway
