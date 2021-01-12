To the editor:
Donald Trump may be biggest winner, but the country has been the biggest loser. In response to Paul Schuepp’s letter, please tell me what Trump has accomplished that he promised.
Where is the replacement to Obamacare and my great insurance that will cost so little and be so great? When did he fix our infrastructure that is deteriorating? How much of the wall was actually built and why did we pay for it instead of Mexico? Has he tirelessly worked and not had time to golf? None of these promises has been kept, yet you insist he has done so much.
You also mention Nancy Pelosi’s Congress and call them do-nothing when the House passed literally hundreds of bills that Mitch McConnell wouldn’t even let the Senate vote on, one of which is the $2,000 stimulus.
Yes, Trump is the biggest winner because he was able to stop key witnesses to testify in the Senate, which would have proven without a doubt he was guilty and forced his removal. Trump is the biggest winner because William Barr determined that the president cannot be prosecuted even though there were over five instances of obstruction of justice in the Mueller report in which Mueller exclaimed anyone else would be prosecuted for these crimes.
Trump is the biggest winner in that he is able to golf daily and profit from his presidency unlike any other in history that respected the emoluments clause and separated themselves from their financial interests.
We the people are the biggest losers since Trump has been in office, a country divided, a denial of COVID-19 and politicizing the wearing of masks causing thousands of American deaths.
Maybe on Jan. 20, the country can start winning again.
Michael Hunt
North Conway
