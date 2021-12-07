To the editor:
We had a weekend home in the Conway area. We read The Conway Sun regularly and still do. We have noticed that you now have aboard quite a few new writers in the editorial pages, namely Jonna Carter, Quddus Z. Snyder, Dr. Jerry Knirk, to name a few.
Their writing is so much better, to the point and up to date. Much better than the past writers, who will remain nameless. Keep up the good work.
Michael Gureau
Merrimack
