To the editor:
I grew up at Nereledge Inn and am deeply saddened by the proposal to turn my home into a condo village.
Nereledge Inn once thrived. The Cardinals, Fairfields, Cases and Parks were our neighbors down under the hill on River Road, and Ben and Ethyl Saunders were up over the hill.
When my parents bought the inn in 1957, the age of motels had begun. Visitors wanted private baths and escape from other people. Nereledge offered shared baths and common rooms where guests mingled. But Jan and Bob Greene’s dream would not be denied. Through the force of their gracious personalities, delicious home cooking, lots of white and green paint, squeaky clean rooms and sheer grit, they succeeded. Skiers filled the rooms all winter, and loyal tourists — some who became like family — came each spring, summer and fall.
My father once said that he never thought of Nereledge as home. It was a business. But he and Mom sacrificed mightily to make a home for three boys. We roamed all over our 2 acres, climbing trees, ski-jumping off the hill, playing ball in the side yard, swimming in the river and enjoying the security and privacy of a small neighborhood.
Between 1957 and 1977, thousands of people experienced the love that my family put into that place. We even took in strays. Anyone who came to the back door got a piece of pie. Some were taken in, given work, a bed and were fed with the family and crew. Nereledge Inn exemplified the best of MWV at that time.
I want the developers to understand that, no matter how out of date, Nereledge Inn is more than an access to the high ground on River Road. It is the high ground.
Michael Greene
Deerfield
