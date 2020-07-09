To the editor:
Great — the Spreader-in-Chief is coming to Portsmouth to hold a rally, an event that threatens the health of New Hampshire citizens and the local economy. It threatens to reverse much of the hard work citizens and medical workers have done to protect themselves and each other.
Donald Trump has encouraged his followers not to wear masks, take precautions or take the pandemic seriously. Trump thinks wearing a mask is for wimps; on the other hand, people who come in contact with him are tested every day for his protection. He has set a terrible example by not wearing one.
It is totally proven that wearing a mask helps protect the person wearing it and those they come in contact with. He has made mask-wearing into a political trope when indeed it otherwise would have been what it actually is a common-sense health measure.
Compare his lack of leadership to New Zealand or Taiwan. New Zealand, a country of almost 5 million, is led by a strong prime minister, Jacinda Arder. After taking strong measures immediately, New Zealand now reports 0-2 new cases per day. All of the new cases are people coming back to New Zealand from other countries. Their economy is not in tatters, their citizens are not under siege from the virus.
So if you wonder why other places don’t have 20 percent of the workforce unemployed, their economies in tatters, high numbers of dead, look no further than our weak leader.
Michael Frandzel
Portsmouth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.