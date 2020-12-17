To the editor:
As the Trump presidency fades, let’s look at his chief propaganda tactic — gaslighting. Why do we need to do that? Because another wannabe dictator will use the same methods to confuse and manipulate the people.
Gaslighting is a tactic in which a person or entity makes a victim question their own reasoning and reality.
Anyone is susceptible to gaslighting. It is a common technique of abusers, dictators, narcissists and cult leaders. It is done slowly (like dimming a light), so the victim doesn’t realize how much they’ve been brainwashed. In the movie Gaslight (1944), a man manipulates his wife to the point where she thinks she is losing her mind, hence the name.
The number one tactic in gaslighting? The perpetrator tells blatant lies, (see The Big Lie) and makes the victim less able to use reason and critical thinking. The gaslighter then, in effect, creates a very strong delusion, making himself appear to be a victim who requires unquestioned loyalty and support.
Trump has used this technique his whole life, and he used it very well indeed during his entire presidency.
Michael Corthell
Bridgton, Maine
