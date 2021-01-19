To the editor:
There comes an end to all things; even the biggest hourglass is emptied at last. Thankfully, this brief condescension to evil finally imploded in on itself. But in its wake the souls of many men and women have been lost. It is my fervent hope that they find their souls and are redeemed.
So, America don’t look back, except to learn from your mistake, because you must not go that way again.
‘’Yesterday is but a dream, and tomorrow is only a vision, but today well-lived makes every yesterday a dream of happiness and every tomorrow a vision of hope.’’ — Khalil Gibran
Michael Corthell
Bridgton, Maine
