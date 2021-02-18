To the editor:
Nationalism and patriotism can be viewed as two sides of the same coin, but there is a major gulf between the two.
America is an exceptional nation — exceptional because of shared values and our willingness to help other countries share our experience by enjoying the same types of freedoms written into our Constitution.
America's strong national identity has always manifested itself in the form of patriotism. Out of all nations we make up one nation, made up of cultures from every country in the world; therefore, American nationalism shouldn't exist.
In America, we have no shared ethnic heritage. Writings from our country’s founders show men who envisioned a land made up of oppressed peoples from all the nations on earth fleeing political or religious tyranny.
As I write this, America just survived an insurrection and is holding an impeachment trial. We are a nation in crisis, deeply divided.
But there is a path forward. Patriotism and our shared American values can be the path out of the malignant divisiveness that we find ourselves in.
All Americans must believe and emphasize what our country stands for; we must underscore what we're about rather than focusing on our individual differences like race, religion or whether we are conservatives or progressives. We must unite and support our Constitution.
Michael Corthell
Bridgton, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.