To the editor:
In my last letter, I simplified the choice to become vegan. If you didn't get to read it, I encourage you to do so.
However, you don't have to go vegan "cold turkey" (sorry fellow vegans). You can get there incrementally.
When you regularly try new plant-based recipes, the ones you like most will soon work their way into your daily life. After a while, you will most likely (hopefully) be heading toward veganism without any difficulty. There are a lot of vegans that became vegans by slowly sliding down the plant-based path.
These newly coined "veganoid" diets may be a help without having to get caught up in veganism's strict ideology: "reducetarian", "flexitarian", "chegan", "plant-strong", and even "veganish". You can Google these and if one strikes your fancy, just lay hold of one and dive right in.
There are a few other ways to guide you that may be helpful, including: "Meatless Mondays", Mark Bittman’s "Vegan Before 6:00" plan, or simply giving a 100 percent plant-based a try for a week or even a month. Just make sure you do your research and find out what a healthy, balanced plant-based diet entails. I recommend: NutritionFacts.org (everything there is provided free of charge).
For much more on this topic, and the ideology of veganism, simply Google: The Village Vegan, Michael Corthell.
Michael Corthell
The Village Vegan
Bridgton, Maine
