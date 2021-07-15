To the editor:
In my last letter I showed how anyone can ease into veganism rather than go cold turkey. It was simple and to the point. I hope it helped. In this letter we’re going to play "Jeopardy!"
Here we go.
Contestant: “I’ll take ‘Ethics’ for $500, Alex” Host: “The answer is, ‘The Taking of an Innocent Life’’’ Contestant: “What is murder?’’
What can be more innocent than an animal? Animals are free from guilt or sin through being unacquainted with evil because they are not endowed with that capacity, and therefore they are blamelessness. Animals, unlike humans, do not possess moral agency, which means they are always innocent.
Where does that leave humankind? It leaves humanity with a huge ethical conundrum. Do we disregard the obvious, that the killing animals is simply wrong, or do we continue to do so regardless of the consequences?
We also have the ethical question, usually answered simply: Is stealing, taking what is not yours, wrong? Humanity takes everything from animals — first their freedom, then their lives — from fur to bone, we take it all. That is theft my friends, and that too is a moral error and a religious sin.
Finally, what do all major world religions and humanistic philosophies teach? They demand that we love our neighbor. First, we don’t kill or steal from the ones we love, and second, we, including all animals, are neighbors on this planet. There is not much moral wiggle room here.
For much more on this topic, and the ideology of veganism, simply Google: “The Village Vegan, Michael Corthell.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this letter.
Michael Corthell
The Village Vegan
Bridgton, Maine
