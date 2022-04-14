Franconia College like the nearby Old Man of the Mountain is just a memory.
Nick Howe, who wrote many columns for The Conway Daily Sun, has departed, but he did leave his book “Not Without Peril.” He was my writing tutor at Franconia College.
When Nick and Harvard-educated Jerome Corsi were fired by the new administrator at Franconia College, I protested. It seemed to me the school was firing good teachers and replacing them with the friends of the new president.
Corsi went on to write “Unfit For Command” against some who served in Vietnam, including presidential candidate John Kerry. I knew Corsi because he taught political activism at Franconia.
Corsi discovered a doctor with a false treatment for COVID and singlehandedly convinced Trump and his followers into prescribing and taking it. Not bad for a hippie from Franconia College.
Corsi is a governor or principal for the Council for National Policy influencing members like: Ginnie Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice, Kellyanne Conway, Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon.
It is so sad to see my Republican friends led by the nose by the likes of Jerome Corsi and Donald Trump.
William Loeb, former publisher of the Union Leader, would be turning in his grave as he wrote editorials aimed at Franconia College as an example of draft dodging dope-smoking hippies.
