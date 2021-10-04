To the editor:
Recently, a well-liked school board member had to step down from her position because of plans to move to Maine.
Already there is interest in filling the position and I too am prepared and willing to serve.
Having run for the position in the past I have demonstrated an existing interest in serving on the school board.
As some one who has volunteered with teaching students how to build a stone wall at the middle school on trades day, I have demonstrated an ongoing interest in the education of students from Conway and surrounding towns. A wall the students helped build is still there functioning as an aid to drainage and addressing a change in elevation.
When asked to volunteer to build a stone wishing well for the playground at Schouler Park I did not hesitate. I also do volunteer work on the summit of Mount Washington for the state park.
What made these projects possible was Buzz Coleman for volunteering the granite for Conway school project and cement tile for the wishing well in the town playground.
I would promote volunteerism as an important part of a well-rounded education.
If I had my wish granted by the wishing well it would be to serve on the school board.
Michael Callis
Conway
