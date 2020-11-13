To the editor:
I am going to Florida tomorrow to help my brother recover from a fall. He was a bartender and has learned that during his hospital stay almost all the employees and many customers have contracted the virus.
I contacted CVS to see what is needed to qualify for their drive-through testing. They said it would require an appointment, and it would cost $150 per test (some insurances will pay some of the cost but not all). Why? Testing should be free to everyone.
Mr. Trump, I’m sure it was free for you.
Mary Kohnke
Glen
