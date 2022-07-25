To the editor:

The pro-life position has always recognized the priority of the mother’s life in any medical treatment. Christian ethics have always espoused this viewpoint as well. To insinuate the opposite as Ms. Carter has done is a lie. The Texas law prohibiting abortion has this exception.

