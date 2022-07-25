The pro-life position has always recognized the priority of the mother’s life in any medical treatment. Christian ethics have always espoused this viewpoint as well. To insinuate the opposite as Ms. Carter has done is a lie. The Texas law prohibiting abortion has this exception.
The Biden administration, refusing to recognize that abortion is no longer under the purview of the federal courts or the federal government is attempting to illegally force abortion on the people of Texas via the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act by turning emergency rooms into abortion clinics.
The EMTALA specifically states that it cannot preempt any state or local requirements. Furthermore, courts have stated that the EMTALA does not allow the federal government to mandate the type of treatment required under the act, which the Biden administration is attempting to do. They are violating the law, and as always, using extortion in the form of denial of Medicaid funds for those states which fail to comply. That is the basis for the Texas lawsuit.
In a previous editorial by Ms. Carter, a focus on rape was used as a red herring to distract from the real issues surrounding the abortion debate. Now, it’s save the life of the mother. Remember that abortion in this country is not about women’s health care. How many of the 65 million abortions since 1973 were performed to save the life of the mother?
You know the answer. Ms. Carter’s continual appeal to the extremes in this debate are just a form of subterfuge. It is specious. But this is expected now that they can no longer hide behind the federal courts and now must defend the indefensible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.