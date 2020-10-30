To the editor:
Jerry, Jerry, Jerry (Knirk), there you go again. You chose not to participate in a four-person debate not because of the ground rules but because you could not control the scenario.
I offered three locations, varying times of the day and moderators that would be courteous and fair. My invitation to you and Susan (Ticehurst) was no different than the Gibson Center, League of Women Voters, or the Chocorua Community Association virtual debate offerings. We were told the date, time and who the moderator would be. We were offered no choice, no input and if you wanted to participate then be there. Did you characterize their offer as “take or Leave it” also?
Our live events observed all the N.H. stay at home mandates, participants temperatures were checked before entry, masks were provided for those without and seating was arranged to observe social distancing.
Last night concluded the three townhall events in our hometown of Freedom. Our live event participation was always double the above-mentioned virtual events and unlike your Democrat only virtual listing session we answered questions in real time.
You and I come from different backgrounds. I am a business owner, have 30 years of civic involvement, still work seven days a week and I am always readily available to help anyone that has concerns. My years of leadership in the Public Works Committee has proved beneficial for our roads, bridges and my working relationship with the state commissioners has assured our voters a quick response when I call them with their concerns.
You are retired, chose to fill your now idle time with civic involvement and like your professional life expect all to make appointments and wait for your call back.
You, sir, are a “one-trick pony” legislator.
I wish you and Susan well on Election Day.
Mark McConkey
Freedom
