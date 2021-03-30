To the editor:
For as long as I can remember, I have been interested in Naked Eye Astronomy. I am not certain why. However, I have discovered that stargazing requires that you “keeping looking up.”
One cannot look to the heavens with downcast eyes. The nighttime sky is a reliable, predictable, cosmic reality. The sun, the moon, the planets and the stars in their constellations have, since the beginning of human existence, served as the perfect calendar. It is a calendar that reveals both “where” you are as well as “when” you are.
The nighttime sky is the same sky every human who has ever lived has observed — if they ever chose to look up. Ancient mariners set sail by the stars; farmers plant seeds by the moon; religions observe important remembrances by the Sun. Days become weeks, weeks become months and months become years. Should a woman or a man have 70 years or more they had been blessed to have lived an average lifespan under the glorious canopy of stars that covers all time.
I encourage all to make the best of each day that you have and to keep looking up. As a 69-year-old I have concluded that life at its longest is short.
Sunday, March 28, was the first full moon following the vernal equinox. For me it is the beginning of the Cosmic New Year. I consider living close to the 45th degree north longitude parallel to be most fortuitous. Being a stargazer the view from here allows me to observe the marching of the stars from mid-November to mid-May. I see the promise of deliverance from the cold and dark of winter in the stars. God has not forgotten us.
This week, Jewish people began celebrating Passover. The day after Passover ends Christians remember Jesus’ resurrection. Many people without any religious inclination enjoy Easter with Easter bunnies and Easter eggs. It appears that all peoples find meaning at the beginning of every Cosmic New Year.
The natural world of plants and animals certainly do. Sometimes life is hard, and circumstances are difficult to bear. Your life is important. We should take care of each other when called upon and when it is within our power to do so. I encourage you all to keep looking up.
I conclude by sharing this poem that I wrote some time ago. Remember hope is eternal. Be encouraged by the three things that remains — faith, hope and charity.
With Charity being the greatest of the three.
The heavens declare...
From graying clouds does Artemis call in
the waiting hunter of deathly sin.
Lights gone dim with flickering light
Enki leads us into the long cold night.
In the cold and dread does the bearer bring
a cup of hope to help all sing.
Night is over when the risen sun
declares the promised birth has now begun.
The warring ram does winter slay
together we begin a brighter day.
Oh, winter where art thou sting?
Apple blossoms...a smell of spring.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
