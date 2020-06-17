To the editor:
Violence and destruction. No. Peaceful protest against governments, including ours. Absolutely.
Our constitutional right of freedom of speech is in actuality a civil right. Thomas Paine describes civil rights as rights that grow out of a Natural Right, meaning God-given.
The right to express freely through speech, art, music, etc. reveals many thoughts we have as individuals is what allows societies the ability to reform for the betterment of both the individual and the society.
Freedom of thought is what is necessary to exercise freedom of speech. Without thought speech is often garbled. With deep thought speech can be enlightening, helpful, healing and purposeful. It can also be irritating, malicious and deceitful and hurtful.
In his letter to the people of the ancient Greek city of Philippi Paul wrote, “...whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.”
Neither, Thomas Paine nor the Apostle Paul believed for a moment that no thought should be given to lies, or the ugly things of the world. Paine would argue that to speak about things that are amiss in society gives rise to the revolutionary practice of returning to the natural rights of man where individuals establish societies in order to better protect the rights of man. Paul urges the adherents to the Christianity to think upon the godly.
Paul’s reasoning is that in order for the believer to do what Jesus did one needed, among other things, to meditate and embrace good thoughts. Thomas Paine, a Deist and a critic of organized religion including Christianity, and Paul, a religious man, were both warriors in the cause of every individual finding happiness and purpose. Paine through reason, Paul through faith. We all are allowed to think as we might. However, without the conjoined twin of speech we will be doomed to think amiss, or worse to think in accordance with some government or ecclesiastic order’s dogma, doctrine or law. Without freedom of speech and freedom of thought we will be cursed to return to medieval habits of ignorance, fear and death. With freedom of thought and freedom of speech we will be able to begin the world over again where needed.
Be blessed,
Mark Hounsell
Conway
