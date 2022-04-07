In response to the publisher espousing adoption of the article calling for the taxpayer-funded construction of a public restroom, I am compelled to point out two deficiencies and a glaring inaccuracy in their argument.
First inaccuracy. Contrary to the claim that the budget committee gave the idea its "overwhelming support." The record is clear. The budget committee voted in solid opposition with a vote of eleven nays and three yeas. Only members Dave Jensen, Elin Leanard and Erik Crobett voted in support. At that time even John Colbath, the selectmen's representative voted no. It should be pointed out that Colbath did change his vote after the deliberative meeting as did Frank Jost. However, the record clearly proves the budget committee does not support the article.
The two deficiencies are; First, it could be argued the size of the police department is to protect the resident population from the often dangerous and illegal activities from tourists, not the other way around as the editorial suggests. Second, I took it upon myself to create a 10-year budget for the construction, operation, supplies, cleaning, repairs and maintenance of a public restroom. I conservatively project that cost will be $125,000 annually, or $1.25 million over the next 10 years.
Constructing a taxpayer-funded public restroom is expensive and unwarranted. These facilities are the responsibility of the businesses who cater to the needs of their guests, not the local citizens.
