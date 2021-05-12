To the editor:
In response to the written comments of your newest columnist Ms. Carter. Her recent attempt of comedic besmirchment of Conway’s natives and ridicule of citizen involvement in local affairs falls short.
Many of us are committed to participating on matters that affect our home. Carter seems to opine that such involvement should have a limit. She also has hidden anger towards those whom she disagrees with. Even though she tries to hide that anger behind a translucent shade of poor humor it is still obvious in her columns. As this neophyte columnist hones her writing skills and style she would be well advised not to be rude. Disagreement is not disliking — dimming the light of others does not increase your own.
To all you “pro-STR” adherents; your self-serving agenda negatively impacts this community that has been the generational home of many. Some of us are duty bound to speak out. Especially, on this matter that will destroy our neighborhoods and will eradicate families from our town.
By the way; I am not an “on-again/off again elected official who seems to weigh in vociferously and passionately on everything” as Carter states. I am just a simple man who was raised to serve the people of the town and state that I love. I intend to continue in this vein until the Good Lord calls me home. Get used to it.
Mark Hounsell
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.