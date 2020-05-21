To the editor:
I am from Cape Cod and usually visit the valley at least once a month. However, I know what it is like here at home with people coming to escape from the virus they are shopping at our stores and the shelves are almost empty so I will respect the valley and not come up until it is safe to do so.
I wish that people would respect us and not come here. I have a friend who lives in Fryeberg and is getting me a few Conway Suns which I read cover to cover. Stay safe.
Margaret Eldridge
North Chatham, Mass.
