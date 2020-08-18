To the editor:
New boaters on Silver Lake in Madison should use caution. A friend of mine who had just purchased a boat and had taken the New Hampshire safe boating course came to me and asked if there was any local knowledge he should know about on Silver Lake.
My answer was that the first thing he should do is forget what he learned in the New Hampshire Safe Boating Course.
Years ago the markers were made of wood and were removed each fall, painted and replaced in the spring. To reduce the maintenance, the markers are now made of plastic or fiberglass and are not removed. Because they are not removed, they get frozen into the ice. When the ice starts to melt and breaks up, the wind moves the ice and the markers.
Many of the markers are so wrong that if you followed boating regulations you could run aground or worse, you could cause injury or damage your boat.
The first time I brought this to the attention of the New Hampshire Marine Patrol was two years ago and again this year. There does not appear to be any interest on the part of the State of New Hampshire to keep our waterways safe.
Malcolm J. MacDonald
Silver Lake
