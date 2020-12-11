To the editor:
It seems that Erik Corbett’s article touting the UBU — Universal Income — was partially correct.
Yes, the state of Alaska returns money to its citizens which it derives from, big oil, through taxes, licensing fees and numerous additional sources supported by this big business.
Alaska long had tourist and fishing industries, but not until big oil entered the scene was the state able to render money back to its citizens.
If one does the research, the money returned to the state’s citizens would cause them to spend it, thereby promoting more business ventures, thus creating even more tax revenue.
Alaskans were not looking for a “handout.” The politicians felt that this money might be wasted on social programs, which often come to naught, so decided to stimulate capital investment and spending.
Lou Lavender
Bartlett
