In response to the letters of Rep. Steve Woodcock and Jeff Robinson, both published on May 19.
Here is my creative solution. Let’s give the education of students back to the parents and towns in which the students reside.
For SAU 13 that would be Tamworth, Freedom and Madison. A new SAU 13 high school located at the site of the old Yield House factory would be centrally located. The towns can redirect the money they are using to send the students to Conway. The towns could ask local contractors for bids. Parents, grandparents and citizens can fundraise for this purpose. It can absolutely be accomplished.
As Mr. Robinson states, it is a town and “life-defining decision about our futures.” My heart breaks when I drive by the Kenneth A. Brett School in the morning and I observe the students entering school with such vigor and energy to start their day, and to know what lies ahead of them is a long, miserable bus ride for their high school education. Forget math. They will be lucky just to get to school to show up.
It is the same equation for the other sending towns as well. To quote Rep. Steve Woodcock, “something is better than the present extremely inadequate condition (regarding a stop light).” Yes! Let’s stop this unacceptable school condition. To further my solution, contact your state rep and school board and let them know the future of our towns and students is a No. 1priority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.