It is with tears in our eyes, gratitude in our hearts and good wishes for the future at the news of the closing of the Gary Wallace Auction House on Route 16 in Ossipee.
After 31 years of helping people and businesses make money by efficiently disbursing their goods, furniture and personal treasures, they also shared precious little pieces of New England history at great prices. As new arrivals to the area in 2013, we felt lucky to attend their auctions, furnish our new home, meet the friendly family of his employees and learn so much about New England history, artists and craftsmen.
We want to thank Gary and just a few of his crew who helped us make this wonderful area home and helped us feel connected; people like Travis, Sue, Jody, Paul, Jimmie, the other Paul and the other Jimmie, Madeline and so many others, you know who you are, we wish you all well.
Through their fun auctions we saw amazing local craft furniture, historical postcards, military memorabilia, tools, items from the 1700s, 1800s and 1900s, local art, musical instruments, historical books, classic old jewelry, taxidermy, collections of all sorts, spinning wheels, etc, etc, etc. It was a fascinating rolling museum of New England history and local inhabitants most personal possessions, hobbies and lifelong collections.
For us it became a weekly pastime of intriguing lessons about the area and the people. You helped us become part of the community, part of your community, and we will forever be grateful and wish every one of you well in the future. Thank you, Gary. Godspeed to you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.