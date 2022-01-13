To the editor:
In a blink of an eye, one’s life can be changed by divorce, death, accident or severe illness.
The latter happened to me last year when I was diagnosed with breast cancer. Despite having the best insurance, I was left with thousands of dollars of co-pays, money that was earmarked for house painting and other repairs.
We canceled most of the repairs but were hesitant to cancel the painter. The painter was going to use the proceeds to buy a lift to expand his business from a vendor who was going to expand his inventory. So one cancellation would have affected many local vendors. Fortunately, we were able to short term rent to cover the painting.
I am sure that there are others out there who may need to rent for a variety of personal reasons. From the older pensioner who needs to cover their taxes to the couple who’s child is in a Boston hospital. The snowbirds who want someone to watch over their house for a couple of weeks or the individual who becomes disabled. They may all need to rent a room or even the whole house at some point to get them through a tough situation.
Please don’t take away an efficient system of economic recovery that will help others recover from personal or medical tragedy. Please support SB 249 to retain our rights and flexibility to responsibly rent our properties. Thank you for listening
Lisa Bloom-Charette
Bedford, Mass., and Madison
