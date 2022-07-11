On November of last year, the small town of Lovell, Maine, discovered that Walden Renewables, a multi-national, multibillion-dollar energy conglomerate had plans to put a 180-acre industrialized solar complex in our rural town and within 1,500 feet of Kezar Lake Lower Bay.
The size of this project in a rural zone so close to Kezar was staggering. Over 10,000 trees would have been cut, 90,000 solar panels installed, and it would have changed the rural beauty of Lovell.
By the time the residents were aware of it, the application had already been submitted, land leases secured and Walden was awaiting approval. Like many small towns, Lovell’s ordinances were woefully inadequate for this type of onslaught.
Lovell is a town of volunteers; from its select board to its planning board; with no town manager. Towns like ours are vulnerable to those corporations seeking tax write offs and energy credits. The state of Maine and the federal government offered no protections — we were treated no differently than towns like Portland, which have a full-time city manager, staff and legal representation.
So, a grass roots effort began. The locals and summer residents fought side by side. They became the voice demanding a moratorium and eventually submitted a solar ordinance to the town that was overwhelmingly approved by the voters.
This was never about green energy; it was about residents having a voice in the destiny of their own town.
It was a long and arduous fight but on May 31, Dale Knapp, Head of Development for Walden Renewables, officially withdrew their application in the town of Lovell.
They tried to change the rural beauty of Lovell against the wishes of its residents, and the residents won against amazing odds.
