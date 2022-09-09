To the editor:
If you believe global warming is a hoax, vote Republican.
To the editor:
If you believe global warming is a hoax, vote Republican.
If you believe a women's body is not her own, then vote Republican.
If you believe the lies about the 2020 election being stolen, in spite of 60 plus lawsuits being proven wrong, then vote Republican.
If you believe that former president Donald Trump, by far the worst, most clueless president we ever had, is the shining light of the Republican Party, then vote Republican.
If you believe the Jan. 6 attack on our democracy was not due to Trump and his completely delusional followers, then vote Republican.
If you believe Trump's handling of hundreds of government documents, many secret and top secret, some filed among letters and magazines, was not a criminal act (among his many), then vote Republican.
If, for a second, you believe that the pandemic was handled well by the Trump White House, including the suggestion of injecting bleach, in spite of thousands of needless deaths, then vote Republican.
All you Trump believers with Trump/Pence signs still in your yards, you should know they have not spoken to each other in over a year, and Trump's attempts to have Pence overturn the election results was against the Constitution. How about his complete lack of concern for Pence's safety during the attacks? If this doesn't bother you even a little, then vote Republican.
If you believe the many more pro-Trump hate groups are not intent on destroying our democracy, then vote Republican.
Trump is a lier, a cheat, a back stabber, a crook and the poorest example of a qualified leader of our country we've ever had, if you cannot see how dangerous he is, then vote Republican, and heaven help you.
Linda Stetson
Center Conway
