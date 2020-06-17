To the editor:
There once was a man named Trump
Whose “Me-First” made him a Chump.
Constant lies and deceit
Downing most he might meet,
Has made our government “Corrumpt.”
I recall when honesty meant something,
And we cared if our leaders deceived,
Our president was mostly respected,
Our Constitution worked as conceived.
Somehow, we went “off-The-Rails”,
And elected a “make believe” leader,
We now know how wrong was our voice,
But soon we can make a new choice!
If you care about our America,
We need to make a “U-Turn”
And rid ourselves of corruption,
And apply now what we did learn —
Our country must respect honor,
Our country must respect truth,
Say it loud and clear this November,
When you enter that lone voting booth!
Linda Stetson McNall
North Conway
