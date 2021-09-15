To the editor:
After the Conway Planning Board meeting on Sept. 9, where the microphones were lousy and the developers talked too much, many town folk expressed their opinions about this disasterous plan to plunk an unnecessary massive hotel in the middle of Intervale, where little thought was given to the people who live there or the dangerous traffic that would result from this mess.
I read a poem I wrote and read at this meeting, in defense of the beautiful tree that would be sacrificed to blacktop. I felt I should put in print this poem.
IT'S ONLY A TREE
It's only a tree you say
It's in the way of development.
We must blacktop its spot, you say,
One tree is just not relevent.
But we valley folks say with one voice,
A line must be drawn,
Enough destruction,
Enough mindless plans,
To developers we're just a pawn.
Another hotel?? When there's too many now,
Is for sure a very poor plan,
Those who think it's a good idea,
Have their heads in the sand!
Our beautiful tree, the Queen of Intervale,
Is a symbol of destruction we face —
We must stand firm, our Valley's in peril
From this wanton development race!!
Linda Stetson McNall
North Conway
