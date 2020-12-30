To the editor:
I was dismayed to read the letter in the Dec. 23 issue of The Conway Daily Sun regarding the “Great Reset.”
There are so many conspiracy theories alive and well at this time that it’s no wonder people don’t know what to believe. These conspiracy theories feed our fears and anger.
If you have internet access, it is usually just a matter of a few minutes to find information on the subject. In this case, Wikipedia seemed to have the most pertinent and easily understood information. (Just type “Great Reset” into your search engine.) Wikipedia outlines the overview and origin of the Great Reset plan. When you move down to the “criticism” portion of the Wiki page, you can see how the plan has been twisted into yet another conspiracy theory with no real evidence to back up the conspiracy part.
I don’t know whether or not the Great Reset has any merit. My concern is that it has been twisted into yet another conspiracy theory and that there are those who believe the conspiracy. Belief in these conspiracies undermines our ability to make good decisions and it undermines the validity of our government. (Don’t forget, we are the ones who elect and send people to Washington, D.C. to represent us.)
I would urge people to take a hard look at their news sources. Anyone can post on Facebook. Left or right, nothing on Facebook should be taken at face value, regardless how much it fits into your personal beliefs. Do you remember when Dan Rather lost his job because of inaccurate reporting? Legitimate news organizations have a reputation at stake.
We, as a country, need to sharpen our critical thinking skills and be more careful of our news sources.
Linda O'Brien
Fryeburg, Maine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.