To the editor:
Any taxpayer eligible to vote in New Hampshire has the constitutional right to petition the Superior Court if that citizen believes a government entity is misusing public funds.
Any taxpayer eligible to vote in New Hampshire has the constitutional right to petition the Superior Court if that citizen believes a government entity is misusing public funds.
Such legal standing for citizens was made possible in 2018 when Article 8 of the state Constitution was amended to allow any taxpayer to hold the government accountable.
And right now, one citizen is doing just that with a lawsuit against the N.H. Fish and Game Department.
This citizen alleges that our taxes should not be used to fund a state agency that does not represent every taxpayer in the state.
Fish and Game is run by a commission of 11 members who are required to hold a fishing, hunting or trapping license. Most N.H. citizens do not have such licenses. When policies are made regarding wildlife — wildlife that belongs to everyone in New Hampshire — the majority voice is shut out of the decision-making process.
It is well-documented that the majority’s voice is not listened to by this biased commission. The lawsuit speaks for us. It is a public document available here for you to read: voicesofwildlifeinnh.org/citizen-sues-nhfg/
Our state attorneys at the N.H. Department of Justice who work for Fish and Game recommend that this citizen’s lawsuit not go forward. This is a modern-day David and Goliath story. If you want to help the lawsuit see its day in court, please use your voice to contact the goliaths, starting with the N.H. Attorney General at attorneygeneral@doj.nh.gov or (603) 271-3658 and Gov. Sununu at new-hampshire.secure.force.com/support/GOV_Opinion.
Linda Dionne
Raymond
