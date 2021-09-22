To the editor:
A team of local high school students have come together to organize a climate rally to take place on Friday, Sept. 24, at 4 p.m. at Four Corners in Conway Village Brief speeches will be delivered
The rally is in association with 350 New Hampshire, a movement dedicated to climate justice and working for local and national systemic change.
We are advocating for 100 percent renewable energy in N.H. and protesting the Merrimack Generating Station. The Merrimack Generating Station is located in Bow and is the last coal power plant in New England.
In one hour of operation, Merrimack Generating Station produces the same amount of carbon as the average American produces in 26 years. Pollution from the plant is making residents of the surrounding area ill. It is imperative that the coal plant is shut down.
We need to build offshore wind and renewable energy in New Hampshire. In order to make our voices heard and enact change we need the support of the valley.
We are hoping for a large turnout from the community.
For more information about the event you can find us on instagram @northconwayclimaterally to learn more about our goals visit 350nh.org.
Lily Orhip
North Conway
