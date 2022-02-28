To the editor:

With the latest invasion that Russia is doing, NATO and all its supporters should use the money and assets being held or frozen for repairs to rebuilding Ukraine.

No money should go back to Russia. This will hurt the Russians citizens but won’t hurt Vladimir Putin. Maybe the citizens after they lose their money then will get rid of him.

Lewis Soares

Center Conway

