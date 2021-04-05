To the editor:
Concerning the current Effingham Board of Selectmen’s decision to go forward with the Snow Road bridge, I would like to share some information that some might find helpful.
At last year’s town meeting the voters approved $300,000 for a wooden bridge estimated to cost $377,000. Mr. Cahalane said that if we waited until 2021, Hansen Construction could possibly complete the bridge closer to $300,000.
At the March 16, 2021, selectmen’s meeting it was announced that the cost of the bridge would increase $28,000 for a new total of $405,000. Add to this the $94,300 for HEB Engineers (which never went our for bid per procurement policy) and the cost rises to $499,300. Keep in mind the main access to the transfer station will be closed for approximately two months.
The proposed lifespan of the bridge is 30-50 years with the deck needing replacement every 10-15 years. At what cost? To quote a N.H. bridge inspector, “A wooden bridge is a step backwards for Effingham.”
At the same town meeting an alternative plan was introduced. A pre-cast aluminum culvert with a lifespan of approximately 100 years, installed, for an estimated cost of $160,000. If the culvert was assembled on dry land and set in place with a crane, the project could be completed in 7-10 days with no need to detour Waste Management trucks. The selectmen said they looked into this alternative plan and the cost was nearly equal. Hard to believe, but even it was, wouldn’t it be wiser to go with a bridge that will last twice as long?
With help from Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, the town has received a $250,000 grant toward the project. Contrary to Mr. Cahalane’s statement at the March 16, 2021, meeting the town will not be paid $50,000. That amount and possibly more has already been spent on earlier work such as test borings, design and engineering of the previous plan when this project was attempted five years ago.
If you agree with me that his wooden bridge is not what is best for us taxpayers, contact the selectmen and voice your concerns before it is too late. Our tax dollars should be better spent.
Leonard Espie
Effingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.