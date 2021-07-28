To the editor:
What is the biggest joke in New Hampshire? Posted speed limits.
People are just driving as fast as they can, and if you are driving the speed limit they ride up your bumper trying to make you go faster.
They get so angry they try to run you off the road or pass you when it is illegal, creating a dangerous situation. After talking to other locals, I've concluded that Route 16 from Rochester to Conway it is nothing more than a speedway.
Where are the police? And who do we complain to when the laws are not being enforced? If there is not enough trained state police to cover New Hampshire?
Our politicians should pay more attention to our region, not just the cities, and hire more police. As a 35-year resident of Ossipee, I only see this area getting more and more like Massachusetts.
Leo Fillipon
Center Ossipee
