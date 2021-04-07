To the editor:
I was happy to read Mr. Corthell’s letter on the power of plant based nutrition. I know there are more of you out there. Pipe up!
To expand on this see Dr. Michael Klaper’s YouTube presentation, “What I Wish I’d Learned About Nutrition In Medical School.” He oulines eight reasons to consider choosing plant proteins versus animal.
Dr. Klaper asks, “can we be surprised when tissues become enflamed, arteries become injured and build plaque, intestinal wall permeability increases, auto-immune diseases spawn, and cancer growth is initiated and accelerated?”
“What I Wish I’d Learned In Medical School” can be viewed free on YouTube.
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
