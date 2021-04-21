To the editor:
A message on Earth Day from the creatures we share our environment with.
First, you took us from our wild places and called it “domestication.” You captured, confined us as your products, took over our reproductive lives, (you call it “husbandry”). Keep billions of us in horrific places called factory farms, causing us suffering beyond your comprehension, feed us unnatural foods that make us sick, feed us antibiotics causing your species to encounter superbugs, and even now, with a zoonotic disease impacting all nations, you perpetuate a failed food system that made us sick and gave you diseases.
You took our wild places and called it “progress,” even though taking rainforests and way too much land (which you value only in economic terms) logging to excess, causes millions of species to die, others be killed or traded on black markets and threatens your and our oxygen supply.
You take us from our ocean homes and from the other creatures that rely on fish as food, initiating mass starvation or slaughter of whales, dolphins, seals, sharks and other marine creatures who need fish, unlike humans who are trapped in the economy of destruction and depletion.
You built roads and expressways, developments, though our habitats and call us “nuisances” so you invented tools, weapons, poisons and awful traps to kill us.
You took our trees, our lands, and are polluting our air and waterways. Your invasive species is killing itself and millions of our species, imperiling your own survival, yet you claim to have higher intelligence than us? We, the other creatures that are your neighbors, implore you to stop your holocaust upon nature, for when she dies, so too, do you.
Celebrate Earth. She is an interconnected, biodiverse, finite sphere. Coexist! That’s what God wanted which is why you sing in churches, “All creatures of our God and King, lift up your voice and with us sing.”
For the four-legged, two-winged, finned and feathered friends. I speak to and for them.
Laura Slitt
Bartlett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.