To the editor:
How ironic is it that on the top of the front page of the Friday Sun it says “Sununu announces end to mask mandate.”
At the bottom of the front page it says “What’s behind rise in cases? Younger people. Trying to be a “good Republican SuNO-NO ignores the science as well as the increase in positive tests in New Hampshire. On May 7, according to NHPR, the governor will essentially end all health and safety requirements leaving rulemaking to the individual retail establishments.
He notes the low census at N.H. hospitals. So, great, we have lots of beds for the next surge. NHPR reports “New Hampshire is currently averaging more new cases each day, more active cases and more hospitalizations than it was in November 2020, when the statewide mask mandate first took effect. At that time, in the month leading up to the mandate, the state reported about 6,600 new COVID-19 cases.
In the month leading up to Friday, the state has reported about 11,500 new cases.” And a larger number of positive test results are among young people. So, Governor SuNo-No: not a great time to ignore the science and the facts to open up New Hampshire.
A letter-writer in another newspaper put a different spin on things while noting the fact that “... as many as half of the 211 Republicans in the House of Representatives have refused to get vaccinated.” So have at least four GOP senators and 49 percent of all Republican males.
Stand proud governor with the likes of Sen. Jim Jordan, Rep. Matt Gaetz, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Ted Cruz and all the other right wing whack jobs. We’ll see you in 2022.
Larry Winefield
Conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.