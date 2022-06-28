Eugene M. Long Jr. MD — forgive me if I do not share your enthusiasm for Karoline Leavitt. Well, actually, I could care less about your forgiveness. Your letter is troubling on several fronts.
First, a quick browsing of your candidate’s website reveals an out-of-touch candidate who, in spite of the criminal activity of ex-president Trump, has hitched her wagon to his (fading) star.
She is unvaccinated; not something I would want my representative to brag about. She flaunts endorsements by Sen. Ted Cruz, he of Mexican vacation during the hurricane; Matthew Cathorn, he of the cocaine sex orgy Republicans and loser in his primary. There is also an endorsement by Elsie Stefanik. Elsie is the chair of the House Republican Conference. In addition to endorsing your candidate, Elsie also endorses a New York congressional candidate named Carl Paladino. Per NBC News, Paladino made headlines in recent weeks for suggesting on Facebook that recent mass shootings were “false flag” operations and for an interview last year in which he said Adolf Hitler was the “kind of leader we need today.” So, Eugene M. Long Jr. MD, this is who you want representing you in Congress?
Second, you did not mention the incumbent member of Congress that your candidate is running against. Her opposition serves on the Veterans Affairs Committee and chairs the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, working to assure veterans receive the care and service they deserve. He also serves on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and helped bring the bipartisan infrastructure investment and Jobs Act into law.
You never mention his name, but call him “a fraud and a fake who is not what he claims to be.” What could you possibly mean by that? He is exactly what he claims to be. A hardworking N.H. representative who works for us in Washington and delivers.
Money for infrastructure, rural internet, help for small businesses in New Hampshire. Eugene M. Long Jr. MD, his name is Chris Pappas, and it is with pleasure that he merits my endorsement for House of Representatives for the 1st Congressional District of N.H.
